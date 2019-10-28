|
Robert Frank Durham
2/5/1937 - 10/25/2019
Robert Frank Durham, of East Stroudsburg, 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 25, 2019. He was happily married to Dorothy Jane Durham, his wife of sixty-one years.
Born on February 5, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Hugh Alexander Durham and Rose Marie (Vanderhoff) Durham. He and his wife moved from Brooklyn, NY in 1973, subsequently living in Pine Brook, NJ, Byram, NJ, and in East Stroudsburg, Pa.
Bob served proudly in the United States Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany from 1954 to 1957. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
A Refractory Specialist, he enjoyed a successful career as founder and President of Armor Tite Corporation in 1972 and then founder and President of the Alpha Combustion Corporation from 1976 until he retired in 1996.
Bob enjoyed a variety of pleasures in his lifetime, but love of family was the greatest of them all. In earlier years, he was a member of the Midwood HS Swim Team, served as lifeguard at Riis Park and the Farragut Pool in Brooklyn, NY. He was an avid reader, enjoyed boating, card nights , and traveling with his wife and family. He was greatly interested in history, business, civics and served as President of the Hyde Park Community Association in Brooklyn, NY. He was affiliated with the Middle Smithfield Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, Deborah Jane (Durham) Hanley of Hamburg, NJ and Robert Richard Durham and his companion, Linda Flynn, of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; a granddaughter, Janessa Lynne Freda and husband Anthony Emidio Freda of Newton, NJ; three great grandchildren, Anthony Robert Freda, Giavanna Rose Freda and Antonella Maddalena Freda; a sister, Rose Patricia Robertson of Idaho; a sister in law, Diane Durham of Florida; two nieces, Jeneane Prince and Kelly Ann Durham; and a nephew, Douglas Robertson. He was preceded in death by his loving in-laws, Dorothy Augusta (Warren) Pearson and Carl William Pearson; two brothers, Hugh William Durham and Ronald Hunt Durham; and a niece, Jackie Lynn Durham.
Bob's life will be celebrated at a memorial service beginning at 4:00PM on Saturday, November 2, at the Middle Smithfield Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5205 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, with Rev. Jeffrey L. Brower officiating. Private burial will take place at Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the church.
Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019