Robert H. Kelley
1947 - 2020
Robert H. Kelley
01/22/1947 - 06/07/2020
Robert H.Kelley 73, of East Stroudsburg passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Born on January 22, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Robert was the son of Harold Kelley and Charlotte Williams Kelley.
Robert served his country in Vietnam. He enjoyed serving the Lord at his church, Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, where he was known and loved by many.
Along with his loving companion Carol Kennedy, Robert is survived by his son Eric Myers; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and his siblings Marion Webster, Barry Kelley and Cathy Morris.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Marilyn Kelley and his son Steven Kelley.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis there will be a small family funeral service held on Tuesday at 1:00pm at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown and a memorial service for his family and friends in the future when the CDC restrictions allow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, 915 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
