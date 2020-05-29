Robert H Rowohlt

December 5, 1946 - May 10, 2020

Robert Harry Rowohlt

Born Dec 5, 1946 in Hoboken, NJ and passed on May 10, 2020 in Toms River, NJ. Robert proudly grew up in Weehawkin in Hudson County, NJ

Rob is survived by his loving wife Leslie, and four loving sons and their wives; Scott and Melanie (nee Kalman), Todd, Jeff and Erika (nee Orobello), and Kevin and Kelly (nee Urbanik). Rob was a loving grandfather to one granddaughter, Madison; and six grandsons; Nathan, Aidan, Ryan, Christian, Easton, and Declan.

Rob was an adoring husband to his wife of 50 years; a goal they both strived to achieve for their entire marriage. Aside for his love of his family, Robert's life driving passion was his career as an industry acclaimed special effects photographer with many film credits to his name. When not working on award winning films, Robert loved spending time with family and friends, vacationing at Lake George, NY and Wildwood, NJ, camping, the outdoors and football. Robert was a devout Lutheran and served as a Sunday school teacher, elder, and board president at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Closter, NJ.

Rob was the son of Elena and William Rowohlt, and youngest brother to Bill and the late John.

Memorial service TBD for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson's research.

Rob will be deeply missed. His smile and laughter have brought joy to all those who knew him and loved him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store