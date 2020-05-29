Robert Haslach Jr.4/6/1954 - 5/27/2020Robert "Bob" Joseph Haslach Jr. entered into God's loving care surrounded by his loving family at the age of 66 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.Bob was born on April 6, 1954 to Robert Sr. and Marion (nee Reinecker) Haslach. He graduated from Newton High School in Queens, NY. Robert, a hard-working man, held many jobs, most notably A&P and at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, where he met his loving wife, Susan. Shortly after, he began his career at Grainger, which spanned two states and forty years.Robert and Susan were married in 1982 and in the few years that followed, welcomed their two children, Erica and Andrew. In 1990, the family of four moved to Saylorsburg, PA where Robert resided for the rest of his life. Robert and Susan cherished love, generosity, compassion, and laughter, values that they passed on to their children, Erica and Andrew.Bob was a man of simple pleasures. When he was not spending time with his family, he could be found in his train room, constantly perfecting his model railroad display. He proudly ran the trains for anyone that visited his house. Robert loved celebrating all holidays, and his Christmas lights display was often the talk of the town, prompting passersby to stop and take photos. Robert valued family vacations and was most excited in the days leading up to the yearly trip to Hershey Park and the Strasburg Railroad.Robert is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Erica and her husband Matthew Meckes, his son Andrew and his wife Sarah, his grandchildren Laurel, Nolan, and one more on the way, his brother Michael and his wife Lara, his sister Maryann, his several brothers and sisters-in-law, and his numerous nieces and nephews.Robert was predeceased by his parents Robert Sr. and Marion, his brother Stephen, his mother-in-law Margaret "Peggy" Swiatocha, his father-in-law Stanley Swiatocha, and his cousins Thomas and Dennis Haslach.A memorial celebrating Bob's life will be privately held by the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Robert's memory to set up college funds for his three grandchildren.Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville