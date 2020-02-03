|
Robert J. Campbell
2/1/2020
Robert J. Campbell, 63, of Cresco, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home.
Born in Port Jervis, New York, he was a son of Beverly (Malik) Rahuba and his stepfather, Dave of Cresco, and the late George E. Campbell.
A proud Veteran, Robert served in the United States Navy. During his working career, he was a HVAC technician and retired from East Stroudsburg University. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix almost anything. Robert had a love for the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and was the stream Warden for the Henryville Fly Fisherman's Club.
Robert was a loving son, father, brother, husband, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, and a sister.
There will be a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Kenneth Cathcart will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center by visiting poconowildlife.com.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
