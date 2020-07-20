1/1
Robert J. Carvello
1946 - 2020
5/1/1946 - 7/15/2020
Robert J. Carvello, 74 of Newfoundland died Wednesday at Geisinger - Wyoming Valley following an illness.
Born May 1, 1946 in New Brunswick, NJ, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Stella (Nalepa) Carvello.
He was an Army veteran. Prior to his retirement, he had a varied career, most notably he was owner and operator and captain of a chartered boat. Robert enjoyed adventure, and the out of doors, taking in the beauty and nature of the Pocono Mountains at his home in Newfoundland.
Surviving is his cousin Richard Nalepa, and wife Maryann; of Metuchen, NJ; and several other cousins, and friends.
A blessing service will be conducted Friday July 24th, 2020 in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home 401 Church Street Moscow, PA Interment, committal and military honors will be conducted at St. Catherines Cemetery - Covington Twp, PA. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website and facebook page.
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church Street, Moscow
duffyandsnowdon.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
