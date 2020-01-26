|
Robert J. Tomazzolli
1/22/2020
Robert J. Tomazzolli, 77, of Tobyhanna died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Monroe County Hospice House in East Stroudsburg.
Born in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Bruno and Josephine (Nasta) Tomazzolli. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves and prior to retiring in 1987, he was a NYPD officer stationed at the Brooklyn South Task Force.
Robert was an lifelong fan of the Yankees and an avid model railroader that loved to tinker with his trains, most often meticulously restoring older engines to working order.
He is survived by his sons: Salvatore Tomazzolli of Tobyhanna and Anthony Tomazzolli and his wife Hilary of Tobyhanna; his brother: Vincent Tomazzolli and his wife Diane of Goshen, NY; his ex-wife and good friend: Ruth Tomazzolli and his furry canine friends: Atlas and Aura.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 30 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, LLC, 3 First St in Spring Brook Twp. Private cremation will follow in Strauch's Pocono Crematory in Gouldsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New York City Police Foundation, Inc. 555 Fifth Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017. In keeping a tradition that his grandparents and father started, Anthony will purchase the annually released Hess Toy Truck, continuing the collection for his children. To share your fondest memories of Robert, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Strauch Funeral Home
3 First St., Spring Brook Twp.
strauchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020