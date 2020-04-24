|
Robert J. Treier
04/22/2020
Robert J. Treier entered the world 98 years ago on April 15, 1922 in Newark NJ. He was the son of John and Julia (Ambrose) Treier. Robert was a long time resident of Marshalls Creeks PA. Residing previously in Denville NJ. Robert passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020 in Stroudsburg, Pa.
Robert is survived by his Daughter Susan Treier and sons David Treier and his significate other Rene and Donald Treier and his significate other Christina. He was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a large extended family alongside his previously deceased wives Carolyn (Bahr) Treier and his first wife Marie (Young) Treier.
He was an Army Air Force Veteran who served during WWII. He retired from Rowe Manufacturing in Whippany NJ and was involved in his local Episcopal Church. He was passionate about hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking and time spent with his family.
Private prayer services for immediate family only are at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home in Stroudsburg, Pa. Burial will follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery East Hanover NJ.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020