Robert Knight05/11/1935 - 10-21-2020Robert Knight, 85, of East Stroudsburg, passed away early Wednesday morning October 21, 2020 at his home, while under the care of St. Luke's Hospice.Born in Apollo, PA on June 11, 1935, he was a son of the late Henry and Mattie Martin Knight. Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country earning a United States Service Medal. Following his honorable discharge, Robert obtained a management position with Federal Government under MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation) and held this position until he retired.Robert was of the Jehovah Witness faith. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, scratch off tickets, and watching any kind of sport.Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was his wife, Albertha Knight, who passed away on November 22, 2019.Surviving is his brother Richard Knight of Georgia and his children, Johnny William Thompson, Jr. and his wife, Monique, of East Stroudsburg, Tiffany Sebbern and her husband, Jamel of East Stroudsburg, Tyrone Thompson and his wife, Tanya, of Crestview, FL, Kim Knight of Brooklyn, and Evonne Knight also of Brooklyn, grandchildren, Jacqueline Knight, Tenasja Freeman, Johnny Thompson III, Imani Green, Rictavius Green, Jr., Cierra Sebbern, Nierra Sebbern, Shanequa Thompson, Shaquavia Thompson, Shaleia Thompson, Tyrone Thompson, Jr., and Shania Thompson, great-grandchildren, Adrien Freeman and Raniah Carter, and a host of nieces and nephews.A public viewing will be held on Monday October 26, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono.Funeral services with Air Force Military Honors will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.comYanac Funeral & Cremation Service