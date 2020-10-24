1/1
Robert Knight
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Knight
05/11/1935 - 10-21-2020
Robert Knight, 85, of East Stroudsburg, passed away early Wednesday morning October 21, 2020 at his home, while under the care of St. Luke's Hospice.
Born in Apollo, PA on June 11, 1935, he was a son of the late Henry and Mattie Martin Knight. Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country earning a United States Service Medal. Following his honorable discharge, Robert obtained a management position with Federal Government under MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation) and held this position until he retired.
Robert was of the Jehovah Witness faith. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, scratch off tickets, and watching any kind of sport.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was his wife, Albertha Knight, who passed away on November 22, 2019.
Surviving is his brother Richard Knight of Georgia and his children, Johnny William Thompson, Jr. and his wife, Monique, of East Stroudsburg, Tiffany Sebbern and her husband, Jamel of East Stroudsburg, Tyrone Thompson and his wife, Tanya, of Crestview, FL, Kim Knight of Brooklyn, and Evonne Knight also of Brooklyn, grandchildren, Jacqueline Knight, Tenasja Freeman, Johnny Thompson III, Imani Green, Rictavius Green, Jr., Cierra Sebbern, Nierra Sebbern, Shanequa Thompson, Shaquavia Thompson, Shaleia Thompson, Tyrone Thompson, Jr., and Shania Thompson, great-grandchildren, Adrien Freeman and Raniah Carter, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held on Monday October 26, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono.
Funeral services with Air Force Military Honors will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
35 Sterling Rd
Mount Pocono, PA 18344
(570) 839-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved