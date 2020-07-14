Robert L. DeHaven, Sr.
2/24/1932 - 7/14/2020
Robert L. DeHaven, Sr., 88, formerly of Stroudsburg, died early Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, at The Gardens at Easton where he was a resident since 2018. He was the husband of the late Lillian H. (McCarthy) DeHaven who died June 21, 2009.
Born on February 24, 1932 in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Ira L. DeHaven and the late Gladys M. (Jennings) Cramer; and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He first worked for Pocono Produce, then at Jolley's Auto for 30 years, and retired from Mesko Glass in 1995.
A Korean War veteran, he served in the United States Army from January 1953 to December 1954.
Robert was Lutheran, bowled for many years, and was active with his hobbies of restoring old cars to look like new; and making stained glass pieces for many family members.
Suriving are a son, Robert L. DeHaven, Jr. of Reeders; a grandson, Justin DeHaven of Stroudsburg; a half sister, Nancy Weiss of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Ira DeHaven, Glenn DeHaven, Clarence DeHaven and Layton DeHaven.
At his request, there will be no services. Cremation will be private and burial will take place at Tannersville Union Cemetery.
A special thanks to the Gardens at Easton memory care staff; to his niece, Vicky Hull who faithfully came to his house every day to give him his insulin shot when he could not do so any more; and his son and grandson who also helped with daily activities.
Memorial remembrances may be made to your favorite charity
