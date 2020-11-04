Robert L. Morman, Jr.09/28/1947 - 10/31/2020Robert L. Morman, Jr., 73, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. He was the husband of Linda M. (Wirta) Morman with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.Born on September 28, 1947 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Robert L. Sr. and Evelyn (Luckey) Morman, and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.He was a 1965 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School; and served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1968.Bob was an electrician for Bell Telephone and Verizon until retiring in 1998; and then worked for NAPA Auto Parts.He was a member of J. Simpson Africa Lodge #628 F&AM, Thomas P. Lambert Post 2540 VFW in East Stroudsburg, L.O.O. Moose Lodge #1336 in East Stroudsburg, George N. Kemp Post 346 American Legion in East Stroudburg, and the N.R.A..Bob was an avid hunter; enjoyed fishing and gardening, played pool with local leagues, and loved his pets.In addition to his wife, surviving are two daughters, Carrie Ann Morman of East Stroudsburg and Stacy Miller of New Port Richey, FL; a step-son, Craig Silfee and wife Rhonda of Reeders; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Leigh Ann Silfee; a brother, Steven E. Morman; and a sister, Beth C. Klausman.Services will be held on Friday, November 6, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 9:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. Edmund Freeborn officiating. Burial will take place at Laurelwood Cemetery.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Thomas P. Lambert Post 2540 VFW, P.O. Box 247, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360