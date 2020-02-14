|
|
Robert Mark Jaszy
2/14/2020
Robert Mark Jaszy, 55, of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was the son of Halina (Babinskja) Jaszy of Stroudsburg, Pa. and Paul Jaszy of New York. Robert was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 5 years and he was of the catholic faith.
He was a self-employed entrepreneur most of his life.
In addition to his parents he is survived by a daughter Michelle Jaszy of Germany.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020