Robert Pugh
5/22/2020
Robert "Bob," "Bubba" A. Pugh, 79, of Stroudsburg, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Lois (Kammer) Pugh, with whom he shared 34 years.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Frances (Temby) Pugh.
Bob worked as the classified manager for the Pocono Record in Stroudsburg for many years. He was a life-long body builder, and an excellent pool player, winning numerous tournaments. Bob was the president of the CLU Club of Monroe County for several years. He was affectionately known as "Bob-bob" by his grandchildren. Bob loved his family, and was a true friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Michelle Piccirilli and her husband, Gianfranco of Binghamton, New York; Robyn Pugh and her husband, Jim Weiss of Stroudsburg; stepchildren: Anthony Verwey and his wife, Kathleen of Downingtown; Terence Verwey and his wife, Maureen of Stroudsburg; Tarah Probst and her husband, Donald Johnson of Stroudsburg; brother, Doug Pugh and his wife, Peggy of Stroudsburg; grandchildren: Alexander, Paige, Daisy, and Brady Pugh-Weiss, and Maurianna and Giovanni Piccirilli, Matthew Verwey, Hunter Probst, Troy and Ty Verwey; great-grandson Mason Torrey. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Troy Verwey.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date; Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Pocono Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020