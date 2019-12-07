|
|
Robert R. Hamblin
09/15/1960 - 12/06/2019
Robert R. Hamblin, 59, of Bangor, Pa., passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg, Pa.
Robert was born September 15, 1960, in East Stroudsburg, a son of Robert W. Hamblin of Bangor, Pa., and the late Stella (Poliskiewicz) Hamblin.
He was a 1978 graduate of Bangor High School. Robert was employed as a farmer at the John Poliskiewicz Farm in Upper Mt. Bethel Township, Pa. Robert enjoyed spending his time fishing and woodworking. He was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his father, Robert W. Hamblin, Robert is survived by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Pysher, two brothers, Edward and Paul Hamblin; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 4 Lillian Lane, "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, Pa., with Fr. Stephen Maco officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, in the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Portland, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Condolences may be offered at the funeral home's website found below.
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
4 Lillian Lane, Bangor, Pa. 18013
gaffneyparsons.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019