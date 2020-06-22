Robert T. Petty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert T. Petty
6/19/2020
Robert T. Petty, 89, of Brodheadsville, passed away on Friday, June 19 in Easton Hospital.
He was the husband of the late Rosemary A. (Schmid) Petty.
Born in Luzerne, PA, he was a son of the late Harrison and Dora (Dogard) Petty.
Robert had worked as a machinist for forty years, the last 20 at Heisler in Fairfield, NJ retiring in 1996.
He attended Countryside Alliance Church in Brodheadsville. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He loved gardening.
Robert is survived by two sons, Tom Petty and his wife Lori and Jim Petty and his wife Heather, all in NJ; two daughters, Linda Michaels in NC and JoAnn Kloepping and her husband Jeff in NJ; three grandchildren, Renee, Kayla and Dustin and four great grandchildren, Katie, Braydin, Sawyer and Logan.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 PM from Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg with interment to follow.
The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved