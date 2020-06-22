Robert T. Petty6/19/2020Robert T. Petty, 89, of Brodheadsville, passed away on Friday, June 19 in Easton Hospital.He was the husband of the late Rosemary A. (Schmid) Petty.Born in Luzerne, PA, he was a son of the late Harrison and Dora (Dogard) Petty.Robert had worked as a machinist for forty years, the last 20 at Heisler in Fairfield, NJ retiring in 1996.He attended Countryside Alliance Church in Brodheadsville. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He loved gardening.Robert is survived by two sons, Tom Petty and his wife Lori and Jim Petty and his wife Heather, all in NJ; two daughters, Linda Michaels in NC and JoAnn Kloepping and her husband Jeff in NJ; three grandchildren, Renee, Kayla and Dustin and four great grandchildren, Katie, Braydin, Sawyer and Logan.Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 PM from Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg with interment to follow.The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville