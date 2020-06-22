Robert T. Petty
6/19/2020
Robert T. Petty, 89, of Brodheadsville, passed away on Friday, June 19 in Easton Hospital.
He was the husband of the late Rosemary A. (Schmid) Petty.
Born in Luzerne, PA, he was a son of the late Harrison and Dora (Dogard) Petty.
Robert had worked as a machinist for forty years, the last 20 at Heisler in Fairfield, NJ retiring in 1996.
He attended Countryside Alliance Church in Brodheadsville. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He loved gardening.
Robert is survived by two sons, Tom Petty and his wife Lori and Jim Petty and his wife Heather, all in NJ; two daughters, Linda Michaels in NC and JoAnn Kloepping and her husband Jeff in NJ; three grandchildren, Renee, Kayla and Dustin and four great grandchildren, Katie, Braydin, Sawyer and Logan.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 2:00 PM from Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg with interment to follow.
The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.