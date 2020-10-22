Robert Tuttle

2020

Robert Tuttle, 84, passed away at home in Cresco, PA on Sunday, 10/18. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joanne, daughters Linda (Chrisey) and Sherri (Croasdale), his sister Eileen Hall, son-in-law Joseph Croasdale, and grandchildren Brendan and Alison Croasdale, and Ryan and Kevin Chrisey.

Bob served in the United States Army, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After serving, he returned home and went into restaurant business in Bellmore, NY with his father Virgil.

Subsequently he taught tennis and had a pro shop at Freeport Indoor Tennis.

Over the course of his lifetime he was enamored of saltwater striper fishing, catching the 10th largest striper recorded in the world in 1967, in Cuttyhunk, MA. Those wishing to remember Bob are encouraged to make a donation to their favorite charity in his name.



