Robert Vecchione
01/23/2020
Robert Vecchione 73 of Tobyhanna, Pa. died on Thursday Jan. 23, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y.; he was the son of Salvatore and Jilda (Firoi) Vecchione. Robert was a resident of the Tobyhanna area for the past 20 years and prior to that he resided in the Brooklyn, N.Y. area.
Robert was a New York City Policeman for several years and later worked as a clerk for the Metropolitan Transit Company of New York City until his retirement. He was a Vietnam War veteran having served in the Navy and Airforce.
He is survived by a son Matthew Vecchione of Crestview, Florida and a daughter Jiff Vecchione of Stroudsburg and a granddaughter Ashley and his former wife Linda Vecchione of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Graveside services and burial will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 11am in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville, Pa. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020