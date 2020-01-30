Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Robert Vecchione

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Vecchione Obituary
Robert Vecchione
01/23/2020
Robert Vecchione 73 of Tobyhanna, Pa. died on Thursday Jan. 23, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y.; he was the son of Salvatore and Jilda (Firoi) Vecchione. Robert was a resident of the Tobyhanna area for the past 20 years and prior to that he resided in the Brooklyn, N.Y. area.
Robert was a New York City Policeman for several years and later worked as a clerk for the Metropolitan Transit Company of New York City until his retirement. He was a Vietnam War veteran having served in the Navy and Airforce.
He is survived by a son Matthew Vecchione of Crestview, Florida and a daughter Jiff Vecchione of Stroudsburg and a granddaughter Ashley and his former wife Linda Vecchione of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Graveside services and burial will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 11am in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville, Pa. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -