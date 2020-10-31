Robert W. Kinsley09/03/1937 - 10/29/2020Robert W. Kinsley, 83, of Stroud Township, died Thursday evening, October 29, 2020, while under hospice care at home. He was the husband of Doris (Doll) Kinsley with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.Born on September 3, 1937 in Scranton, he was the only child of the late Clayton and Marian (Card) Kinsley; and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.In earlier years, he worked as a pressman at the Pocono Record; and in 1968 he and his wife took over the family business, Kinsley's Market of which his father started in 1950. Bob remained active in the day to day operation of Kinsley's Shoprite until this past year.Bob was very active in his community and received many community service awards over the years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tannersville where he served on council, finance committee and as an usher; was a 49 year member of the Tannersville Lions Club where he was a past president, vice president and recording secretary; a 32nd degree member of Pocono Lodge #780 F&AM; a member of B.P.O. Elks #319 in East Stroudsburg; a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 in Stroud Township; and lifetime member of Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company. He also served on the Pocono Township Planning Commission; president of the board for Wyoming Valley Distributors; and vice president for Affiliated Foods.In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, Doris D. Kinsley-Jacoby and husband Richard and Christopher S. Kinsley, Sr. and wife Margaret; two grandsons, Christopher S. Kinsley, Jr. and wife Angela and Robert Kinsley and wife Kayla; two step-grandsons, Jason Jacoby and Jacob Jacoby; and five great-grandchildren, Nora, Christopher III, Sophia, Everly and Olivia.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Reeders Methodist Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Tannersville Lions Club, St. Paul Lutheran Church, The Salvation Army or Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360