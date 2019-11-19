|
|
Roberta "Bobbie" Rasely
04/06/1937 - 11/17/2019
Roberta "Bobbie" Rasely, 82, of Tannersville passed away peacefully in her home on the evening of Sunday November 17, 2019 from congestive heart failure. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Jacob Rasely; and her son, Rick Rasely. Born on April 6, 1937 in Bangor, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Verna (Shook) Roberts.
Bobbie is most remembered for her adoring, sensitive and affectionate nature. Her affiliation with her church, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tannersville has been a huge part of her life. Bobbie most enjoyed her time spent teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She was an avid archer, taking part in many competitions; and she also played a big role in the Boy Scouts of America.
Bobbie is remembered by her three sons: Randy Rasely of Tannersville, Jeff Rasely and wife Jane of Seattle, WA and Jonathan Rasely and wife Julia of Seattle, WA; as well as 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday November 24, 2019 at 3:00pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 158 Fish Hill Road, Tannersville. In lieu of flowers, Bobbie requested charitable donations be made to her church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, PO Box 196, Tannersville, PA 18372.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019