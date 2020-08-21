Robyn Sergi

Robyn Sergi08/15/2020Robyn Sergi, 64, Carbondale, died Saturday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.Daughter of the late Christopher and Dolly Bird Beehler, she was a good spirit who loved her children and grandchildren. She was funny, caring and helpful, always willing to lend a helping hand. Robyn loved to draw and was crafty. She loved animals especially her dog, Bella; her cat, Peanut; and bunny, Lefty..She is survived by: four sons, Christopher and Joseph Sergi and Roger and Amir Moore, all of Carbondale; four daughters, Brandi, Amanda and Danielle Sergi, Rachel Schaffner, all of Carbondale,; two brothers, Andy Beehler, Mountainhome; William Beehler, Florida; a sister, Roxanne Brown, Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Willow and Marlena Moore, Liam, Mykael and Anthony Lugo: several nieces and nephews and life-long friend, Judy Price, Cresco.She was preceded in death by the first love of her life, her late husband, Anthony Sergi and the second love of her life, her late fiance, Randy Fish.No services are scheduled.Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home74 N. Main St., Carbondale