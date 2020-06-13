Rodendoro De Lotto11/23/1931 - 06/11/2020Rodendoro Leone De Lotto, 88, of Stroudsburg, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at New Eastwood Health & Rehab Center in Easton.He was born November 23, 1931, in Clifton, N.J., to the late Annibile and Maria De Lotto. Upon graduating Clifton High School in 1949, Rudy, as he was known, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean War. After the War he worked for Trans World Airlines as a mechanic and remained in the Marine Corps Reserves for 20 years. He retired from the Yonkers Fire Dept. after 23 years of service and spent his last working days as a carpenter in the Lake George region.He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Rose Sweeney Tighe; sister, Flora, and brothers, Giglio and Pensiero. He is survived by his four daughters, Catherine Scialo and her husband, Thomas, of New York, Diane Speight and her husband, Charles of Californi, Susan Dougherty and husband, James, of Connecticut, Theresa Zielinski and husband, Peter, of New York, and his two sons, Joseph and his wife, Jan of New York, and a woeful underachieving son, Michael and beloved daughter-in-law, Elvira, of Delaware Water Gap. He also is survived by six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, all affectionately known as what's-his-name.Rudy died from the Covid-19 virus, so no services are planned at this time.He would not be fond of flowers or condolences, in his memory simply "use your head for more than a hat rack." Semper Fi.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360