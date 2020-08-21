Roger Gist
11/08/1928 - 08/21/2020
Roger Gist, 91, a lifelong resident of Bangor, PA, passed away Friday, August 21st, at Abington Manor at Morgan Hill, Easton, PA.
Roger was born in Bangor, PA on November 8, 1928, a son of the late Roger and Hattie E. (Tucker) Gist.
He was the widower of Jane O. (Bush) Gist, who passed away in 2004, after 53 years of marriage. Roger attended Bangor High School. He was employed at the former Bear Automotive in Bangor, PA until retiring in 1990. Prior to that, Roger was employed at the former Blue Ridge Textiles in Bangor, PA. In his younger years, Roger was an active Union organizer for various textile mills in the Slate Belt area. Roger enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife and family. He was an avid Bangor Slater Fan, Penn State fan, and Phillies fan.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Bangor, PA.
Roger is survived by a daughter, Joanne Karasek, wife of Peter, a son, Edward L. Gist, husband of Terri, 3 grandchildren Eric Karasek husband of Abby, Nicole Ruggiero wife of Joseph and Janel Gist, and 3 great-grandchildren Chloe and Chase Karasek and Sofia Ruggiero. He was preceded in death by four brothers William, Elwood, Jim and Mike Gist, and two sisters Maitland Eure and Evelyn Gold.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 - 10 AM on Tuesday, August 25th at the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, 314 S. First Street, Bangor, PA. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the visitation room with rotations in place, face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 25th at St. John's Cemetery, Bangor, PA, with Rev. Larry Laine officiating. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Broadway, Bangor, PA 18013
