Roger L. Wolfe


1941 - 2019
Roger L. Wolfe Obituary
Roger L. Wolfe
3/3/1941 - 12/12/2019
Roger L. Wolfe, 78, of Masonic Village Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Masonic Village. He was the husband of Judith A. Bush Wolfe. Roger was born in Paxton, IL on March 3, 1941, son of the late Henry and Lavada Houck Wolfe.
He was a retired Staff Sargent of the US Army. He served during the Vietnam War as a Drill Sargent and received a Purple Heart. Roger later worked at the Tobyhanna Army Deposit in the paint shop. He was a member of the Living Word Lutheran Church, Buda, TX. Roger was a member of Pocono Lodge #780 F&AM, Dorothy Lim #110 Order of Amaranth, Strasburg, PA and Post 3377, Mawchaca, TX.
In addition to his wife, Judith, Roger is survived by his daughter Victoria, wife of Michael Cain of Austin, TX, his son David, husband of Amy Wolfe of Downingtown; 5 grandchildren; his sisters Mitzi Perry of Waterloo, WI, Beverly Haufbauer of Paxton, IL. He was preceded in death by his son Larry Russell Wolfe in 1974.
Family and friends are invited to attend Roger's graveside service on December 6, 2019 at 1 PM in Gettysburg National Cemetery.
For further information please call, 717-272-4634, Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon, PA or to share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
