Roger Paul Lane3/23/1939 - 6/5/2020Roger Paul Lane, 81, of Mount Pocono, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of Janice (Peters) Lane.Born on March 23, 1939 in Duryea, he was the son of the late Helen (Gilroy) Lane.Roger moved to Mount Pocono when he was nine where he was raised with his cousin, Michael "Jackie" Reap and continued to live and raise his own family with his wife, Jan, of 60 years. He attended Mount Pocono Borough's one room schoolhouse (now Mt. Pocono Borough Hall) and graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 1956. Roger was a recognized athlete and remains in the annals of Stroudsburg High School football history as one of their talented players. He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard in Washington D.C. and was a missile repair engineer during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. He was employed by the United States Postal Service and served the Stroudsburg area for over 30 years. Roger loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman in both hunting and fishing. Upon his retirement, he was employed by Paradise Fish Hatchery in Cresco, and enjoyed its beautiful setting. He was a devout member of St. Mary of the Mount Roman Catholic Church of Mount Pocono (now Most Holy Trinity Parish) where he served as an altar boy, where he and Jan were married, and where he continued to worship with his family. Roger graced many a table with his laughter, his homemade wine, and his own smoked trout.Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Dr. Kim (Richard) Dempsey of Newtown; and Karen (Kevin) Cole of New Hope; and the proud grandparent of Dr. Katie Dempsey. He was a special "grandparent" to the Dempsey children. He was preceded in death by his "brother" Michael. He remains loved and forever in the hearts of brothers and sisters- in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.There will be a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 3 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 5112 Pocono Crest Road, Pocono Pines. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Most Holy Trinity Parish, 236 Route 390, Cresco, PA 18326.Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Rd., Cresco