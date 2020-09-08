1/
Roland Theodore Librizzi
09/04/2020
Librizzi, Roland Theodore, 80 of Ledgewood, NJ, passed away on September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Maryanne (Szot) Librizzi. Dear father of Timothy & Anthony Librizzi, Steven Ledwell & the late Theodore & the late Cari Ann. Brother of Lydia & the late Frederick. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren.
Mr. Librizzi was born in Passaic and lived most of his life in Jefferson Twp. NJ and Bartonsville, PA with his wife of 50 years, Maryanne Librizzi. Mr. Librizzi served in the US Marine Corp for 3 years and was a truck driver for Channel Home Center.
Visiting will be held on Thursday Sept. 10th from 2 to 3 PM at Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton.
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton
marroccos.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
