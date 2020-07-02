1/1
Roman M. White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roman M. White
6/30/2020
Roman M. "Bubba" White, 32, of Scranton, passed away Tuesday, June 30 at home.
He was the loving fiancé of Kayla Abbatiello.
Born in Chandler, AZ, he was the son of Bobbette "Bobi" (Gederberg) White and Charlie Parisi.
Roman worked in construction for several years. He was considered a "jack of all trades" who could fix anything. He did a little bit of everything, including blacktopping, landscaping, electric, plumbing, and more. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed hunting, hiking, and cooking on his smoker. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving and caring father, son, fiancé, brother, and best friend. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Lawrence Abbatiello; two daughters, Kaylana Howey, Gianna Abbatiello; two sisters, Serena Parisi, Anna-Lili Parisi; his two best friends, Nate Kresge and Matt Thompson; and his beloved Pit Bulls, Buck, Boomer, and Bella. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lisa and Alfred Laverty, and his cousins, Kendra and Troy Wilcox.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8 from 7:00 PM to 8:30PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Memorial services will follow at 8:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 212 E Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved