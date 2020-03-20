|
Ron Trimble
08/14/1946 - 03/19/2020
Ron Trimble, 73, died peacefully at home on March 19th after complications from a spacecraft accident that led to years of crime fighting and a long battle with heart disease. Civilians will recognize him best as Superman, and thank him for his many years of service protecting our city.
His family knew him as a fiercely loving, loyal, loud and protective husband, father and grandfather, who always had something wildly inappropriate (and true) to say.
Ron is survived by his wife Iris Trimble; three children, Bill Trimble and his wife Yasmin, Lisa (Trimble) Lopes and her husband Manny, and Michael Trimble; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher, Jordan, Thomas, Aubrey, Billy, Nevaeh and Michael, who will grow up to avenge their grandfather's untimely death. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Doris Trimble, and his son Stephen Trimble.
