Ronald A. Jannotti Sr.
1955 - 2020
Ronald A. Jannotti, Sr.
01/25/1955 - 10/24/2020
Ronald Arcangelo Jannotti, Sr., 65, passed away Saturday morning, October 24, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, East Stroudsburg. He was a resident of Tobyhanna for almost 30 years.
Born in Queens, New York on January 25, 1955, he was the son of the late Arcangelo and Theresa (Graganella) Jannotti. Ronald was educated in the New York City School system and spent his working career as an elevator cable repair man.
Ronald was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the former St. Ann's Parish Tobyhanna where he is a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4159, Cresco. Ron enjoyed being with his grandchildren and watching NCIS and Blue Bloods. He also enjoyed a John Wayne movie with a cold Busch Light.
Surviving is his loving wife Carolyn Jannotti of almost 20 years, children, Jennifer Hyman, Robert Enrico, Ronald Jannotti, Jr., Salvatore Jannotti, Nicholas Jannotti, Christopher Jannotti, Matthew Hensel, Peter Hensel and Victoria Corrente, sisters, Maria Carpinone and Joann Schwartzberg, and 15 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com.
Yanac Funeral Home

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
Funeral services provided by
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
35 Sterling Rd
Mount Pocono, PA 18344
(570) 839-8900
