Ronald Emerson Philipp
09/01/1932 - 01/27/2020
Col. (Ret) Ronald Emerson Philipp, age 87, of Belvidere, NJ died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor in Stroudsburg, PA. He was born September 1, 1932 in Easton, PA. The son of the late Karl and Ida (Hildebrand) Philipp. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara Smith Philipp in 2015.
Colonel Philipp served in the Army from 1954 to 1984 He served in post war Korea and spent two years in Viet Nam as well as stateside posts He was last stationed at Picatinny Aresenal, NJ as a mechanical engineer.
He is a graduate of Blair Academy and received his Bachelor's degree from Lafayette College, a Masters from Lehigh University and a PhD from Columbia University.
He was a friend of and a volunteer at Rutherfurd Hall in Allamuchy Twp., and worked with the P.V.P.O.A and the Panther Valley Golf Club. After retiring from the Army he worked for the U.S. Golf Association as director of the test center. He also taught at Lafayette College and West Point while working on his degrees, Ron was also a model railroad enthusiast and an avid golfer.
He is survived by; two daughters; Barbara Cosimano and her husband Harry, Deborah Porter and her husband Andrew , five grandchildren; Nicholas Cosimano, (Lauren), Julia Rath (Austin), Abigail Smith (Dylan), Rebecca Richards (Jacob) and Hope Porter, six great grandchildren and one more on the way; Eliza, Bianca, Saoirse, Theodore, Mason and Ella-Mae.
The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Panther Valley Ecumenical Church, 1490 Route 517, Hackettstown, NJ with Pastor Ninabeth Metcalf officiating. Burial will be in Tranquility Cemetery, Tranquility N.J. following the funeral service.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 2pm to 6 pm at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Karl H., Barbara and Ronald Philipp Fund for Mechanical Engineering at Lafayette College, Easton, PA or the Ronald and Barbara Philipp Scholarship Fund at Blair Academy, Blairstown, NJ. For those wishing to leave online condolences, please visit www.cochranfuneral.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020