Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535

Ronald G. Wranitz

Ronald G. Wranitz Obituary
Ronald G. Wranitz
02/03/2020
Ronald G. Wranitz, 72, of Henryville, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Laura (Eak) Wranitz, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
Born in Rahway, New Jersey, he was a son of the late John G. and Margaret (Hendrickson) Wranitz.
In his working career, Ronald was a metal fabrication welder. In his spare time, he enjoyed race car driving, golf, and skeet shooting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son: John Wranitz and his wife, Diane of Phillipsburg, New Jersey; daughter, Wendy Gardner and her fiancé, Joe of Henryville; brother, Roger Wranitz and his wife, Nancy of Canadensis; sister, Marylou Berardi of Avenel, New Jersey; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Monsignor Bergamo will conduct a blessing service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
