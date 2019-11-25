|
|
Ronald Joseph Schraeder
8/26/1955 - 11/22/2019
Ronald Joseph Schraeder passed away at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital on Friday November 22, 2019. Born August 29, 1955 in East Stroudsburg, PA he was the son of the late Joseph Schraeder and Dorothy (Whittaker) Schraeder.
Ronnie was a lifelong resident of Monroe County graduating from East Stroudsburg High School, where he excelled in basketball, in 1973. After attending community college in Williamsport, PA he was a car mechanic until 1984.
In 1984 he purchased Teddy's Tavern in Stroudsburg from Phil and Mary Nicholas and made his lifelong work at Teddy's. He was a simple man who worked extremely hard to make sure Teddy's was always the best it could be for everyone who enjoyed it. Like many bar owners in the community, he did many fundraisers for local organizations. He did a Spaghetti Dinner for Developmental Education Services once a year for over 20 years. Ronnie's pride and joy became Teddy's annual wiffleball tournament, What The wiF, which raised money for local families in need for the last 11 years.
Ronnie loved Teddy's and everyone who came in could see it. He had a huge heart and was always willing to help, many times without any recognition. His "Ronnieisms" became stories that will be told for years to come. Hobbies of Ron's included working on his cars and lawnmowers and watching his New York Rangers.
Ronnie is survived by his son Joseph, his fiancé Shana DeSimone, and her son Christopher DeSimone. He is also survived by many cousins, friends, and his little dog, his buddy Eddie.
Viewing hours will be from 10:00 to 1:00 on Friday November 29 at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Developmental Education Services, 400 Powerhouse Lane, Stroudsburg.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019