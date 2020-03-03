|
Ronald K. Hart
10/2/1934 - 3/2/2020
Ronald K. Hart, age 85 of Albrightsville, PA formerly of Millington, NJ passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home.
Ronald was the loving husband of Norma (Oldroyd) Hart. They celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary on August 4, 2019.
He was born in Newark, NJ on October 2, 1934, son of the late Ellsworth S. and Eleanor (Stryker) Hart.
Ronald had worked as a Salesman for Humphrey's Pest Control in New Providence, NJ for many years until retiring in 1991.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the United States Army.
Ronald was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Lake Harmony, PA; a member of the Springfield -Hillside Elks in Springfield, NJ; the Telephone Pioneers; RSVP in Stroudsburg and a former member of the Penn Forest Volunteer Fire Company # 2 in Albrightsville. He also volunteered for 25 years at C.O.T.A. in Delaware Water Gap, PA.
We have been blessed with the presence of Ronald in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Norma; his daughter: Jacqueline Risco and her husband Gregory of Stanhope, NJ. He was the loving grandfather to his three grandchildren: Catherine, James and Michael. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his siblings: Ruth Roeder, Virginia Schaedel and Robert Hart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am, Friday, March 6th at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Lake Harmony.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Thursday, March 5th from 4 pm until 7 pm at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert. A graveside service will be held 2:30 pm Friday, March 6th at St. Theresa's Cemetery in Summit, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Ronald K. Hart to St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 237, Lake Harmony, PA 18624 or C.O.T.A. Camp Jazz, 1 Church Lane, Delaware Water Gap, PA. 18327.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020