Ronald Seemon
5/20/2020
Ronald Seemon, 57, formerly of Tobyhanna Twp. and a guest at the Gardens at East Mountain, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the facility.
Born in Summit, NJ, he was the son of John Seemon of Tobyhanna Twp. and the late Margaret (Bevan) Seemon. Ronald graduated from Westfield High School in Westfield, NJ. He was an avid NASCAR fan, always hoping that Dale Earnhardt, Sr. would get to the checkered flag first. Ronald also enjoyed listening to music and assembling model cars.
In addition to his dad, he is survived by his siblings: Sharon Sgromolo and her husband Dave, John Seemon, III, Robert Seemon, Brenda McFadden and her husband Harry and Darlene McFadden and her husband Dave; his nieces and nephews: Margaret, Harry and Matthew McFadden, Melissa and Megan McFadden, Crystal, Samantha, Jessica and Cassandra Seemon and Michelle and Jennifer Sgromolo.
Arrangements will be private and are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, LLC in Spring Brook Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Diabetes Association
P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To share your fondest memories of Ronald, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes
3 First St., Spring Brook Twp
strauchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 21 to May 22, 2020