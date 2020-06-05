Ronald W. Berger08/01/1946 - 06/02/2020Ronald W. Berger, 73, of Holiday, FL, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Helen Ellis Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of 20 years to Reiko Berger.Born August 1, 1946 in East Stroudsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Walter and Margaret (Pensyl) Berger.Ronald worked at East Stroudsburg University as a Mechanical Engineer until he retired and moved to Florida. He enjoyed boating and fishing and he was the happiest when he was spending time with his family and friends.He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Vicki M. (Berger) Spannagel and her husband Martin of Holiday, FL; his son, Gregory C. Berger and his wife Melissa of Hubert, NC; and his grandchildren Lance C. Berger, Tyler M. Berger and Bryana N. Spannagel, as well as his sister, Judy (Berger) Herdman and brother, Steven Berger. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him.A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 7 at 1:00 p.m., with the Service directly following, at Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home, 4910 Bartelt Road, Holiday, FL 34690. A private military burial will be held at the Bay Pines National Cemetery at a later date.Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home4910 Bartelt Road, Holiday, FL 34690