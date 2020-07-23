1/
Ronald W. Coote
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald W. Coote
07/22/2020
Ronald W. Coote, 71, of New York City, New York passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in East Stroudsburg, PA. Born in NYC, NY he was the son of the late Hattie Mae Coote.
Ronald was a hard worker, and was employed in laborer and construction for most of his life.
Ronald is survived by his children; Kim Gonzalez, Diron Coote, and Jamall Coote, as well as grandchildren; Nason, Ahmir, Justin, Taron, Hayden and Christ, he is also survived by his brother; Raymon Coote.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved