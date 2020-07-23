Ronald W. Coote07/22/2020Ronald W. Coote, 71, of New York City, New York passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in East Stroudsburg, PA. Born in NYC, NY he was the son of the late Hattie Mae Coote.Ronald was a hard worker, and was employed in laborer and construction for most of his life.Ronald is survived by his children; Kim Gonzalez, Diron Coote, and Jamall Coote, as well as grandchildren; Nason, Ahmir, Justin, Taron, Hayden and Christ, he is also survived by his brother; Raymon Coote.Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg