|
|
Rosa Kuilan
11/15/2019
Rosa Kuilan, 75, of Tobyhanna, Pa., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Born in Puerto Rico, she was residing in the Tobyhanna area for the past year, and prior to that she resided in the Bronx, N.Y., area.
She was employed as a machine operator for the Jary Plastic Company in Bronx, N.Y., for 30 years.
Rosa was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by three sons, Ronny Kuilan of Tobyhanna, Jesus Kuilan of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Jary Kuilan of North Carolina; and a grandson, Ronnie Kuilan. She was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Kuilan.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with cremation to follow the services.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.
Pulafunerealhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019