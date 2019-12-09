|
|
Rosalie Rauch-Dietzius
08/04/1926 - 12/07/2019
Rosalie Rauch-Dietzius (Shatzy-Pussycat) died at age 93 on December 7, 2019 in her home at La Bar Village in Stroudsburg PA. Rosalie was born August 4th, 1926 in Corona, NY. Her mother was Mary Del Vecchio and father Nino Sturiale. Rosalie had no siblings and was raised by her Sicilian mama and her Uncle JoJo. Her first marriage was to Peter Rauch; she remarried "one of a kind" Ray Dietzius and they spent many happy years together. Rosalie is mother of Douglas, Diane, Brian and Steven and grandmother to Alicia, Sean, Jon Michael, Jaimie Nicole, Ty, Farrah, and Jett. She is a great grandmother to Austin, Ayden and Sienna.
Rosalie attended Ridgefield Park High School, NJ. She auditioned at Julliard but was too good for them and went off on her own, teaching piano at her Uncle JoJo's Music Studio in Teaneck, NJ. Rosalie raised her 4 children in Upper Saddle River, NJ and multitasked: cooking fine Italian meals, teaching piano lessons to many beautiful people, belly dancing, volunteering at Upper Saddle River EMT and bird watching. She was also a master oil-pastel-watercolor painter, humorous column writer for local newspapers, a viral YouTube video star ("Bad Move to PA") and creator/director of the infamous "Music Makers of La Bar Village".
The family construction business was no match for Rosalie's sense of humor and her ability to boss those tough foremen and laborers into laughter, fun, jokes and entertainment. She was known for expressive hand gestures as her signature of the affection she felt toward people.
Viewing of her beautiful well-known face will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. at Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home at 23 N 9th St. Stroudsburg, PA. Refreshments and Hot Fudge Sundae Celebration will follow at her home at 84 Village Drive, La Bar Village.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N 9th St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019