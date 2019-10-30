|
|
Rosalyn Malone Fremount
5/5/1935 - 10/26/2019
Rosalyn Malone Fremount, 84, of Stroudsburg, passed away, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, East Stroudsburg.
Born in Pen Argyl, May 5, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Crescenzo and Mary (Gigliotti) Malone.
Prior to retiring, she was employed as the office manager of Beaufab Industries, Stroudsburg.
She was a 1953 graduate of Pen Argyl High School and was a member of St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, West Bangor.
She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Fremount of Las Vegas, a son, Henry N. Fremount, II, of Stroudsburg, a granddaughter, Alexa Fremount, and a sister, Susan Ciccarelli of Danville.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carmel Armelin, and three brothers, Albert, Anthony, and Lewis Malone.
Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 12 PM at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, 1440 Verona Drive, (West Bangor) Pen Argyl. There will be a visitation beginning at 11 AM until time of services at the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, C/O Phyl Tucker, 553 Getz Road, Pen Argyl, PA 18072 or the , Lehigh Valley Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 E Pennsylvanie Ave, Pen Argyl
ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019