Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Rosamond Sandiford

Rosamond Sandiford Obituary
Rosamond Sandiford
4/11/2020
Rosamond Sandiford, 81, of Stroudsburg passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the wife of Ernest Sandiford. Born in Georgetown, Guyana, Rosamond was the daughter of the late Angelina Clinker.
Rosamond was a homemaker and hairdresser for most of her life. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Rosamond is survived by her children; Donna Grant, Debra Sandiford, Ieuan Sandiford, Paul Freeman, and Richard Barthwite. Also Grandchildren; Sierra Grant, Angelica Grant, Ieuan Sandiford Jr, Jovan Sandiford, Juwan Sandiford, and Roslyn Sandiford. She is also survived by her sister; Doreen Webster, along with many other friends and family.
Private burial will take place Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
