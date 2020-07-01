Rose C. Mattioli7/19/1927 - 6/29/2020Rose C. Mattioli, 92, wife of the late Dr. Joseph Mattioli and daughter of the late Michael and Louise (Durante) Nocito, peacefully passed away in her home on Monday, June 29, surrounded by her loving family.Born on July 19, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pa., Rose met Joseph Mattioli while attending Temple University in 1947. She went on to graduate first in her class from Temple University's School of Podiatric Medicine in June of 1952. In 1955, Drs. Joseph 'Doc' and Rose opened their dental and podiatric practices in Northeast Philadelphia.In the mid-1960s, Rose and Doc took on a new business venture in Long Pond, Pa. They developed and helped build Pocono Raceway. The track would host its first major motorsports event in 1971 on the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway, now known as 'The Tricky Triangle.' Rose and Doc would eventually move from Philadelphia and make the beautiful Pocono Mountains their home.As the matriarch of the Mattioli family, she is remembered as the heart and soul of Pocono Raceway. A family statement reads, in part, "She would often tell us, 'I love Pocono and auto racing more than Doc,' and we believed her. While Doc moved the mountains, Rose moved your spirit."Rose was a trailblazer for women and families in motorsports and her community. She always led from the heart and created an indelible legacy of compassion, purpose, and philanthropy that has influenced countless lives in the sport and the Northeast Pennsylvania region.When a local need arose, the Mattioli's would be among the first to respond and, often anonymously. The Mattioli Foundation continues to support numerous scholarships and charitable organizations, such as the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Salvation Army, United Way of Monroe County, Lehigh Valley Healthy Network, the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship at Monroe Career & Technical Institute and The NASCAR Foundation.In honor of her tireless dedication to those around her, Pocono Raceway launched its first all-women's initiative by creating the Rose Pedals in 2017. The Rose Pedals continue Rose's philanthropic spirit of volunteer assistance in areas of need to include Meals on Wheels, Women's Resource Center, Family Promise of Monroe County and Operation Touch of Home among other agencies and organizations.She is survived by her three children Looie Mattioli; Joseph Mattioli III and wife, Terry; Michele Mattioli-Kulick; seven grandchildren Brandon Igdalsky; Nicholas Igdalsky and wife, Brandy; Ashley Walsh and husband, Frank; Joseph Mattioli IV; Chase Mattioli; Michael Kulick; Elizabeth Kulick; six great-grandchildren Madison Igdalsky; Mackenzie Igdalsky; Payton Igdalsky; Kennedy Igdalsky; Frankie Walsh; Jacob Mattioli; and Jessica Rene, beloved caregiver.Services will be held privately.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.Gower Funeral HomeRoute 209, Gilbert