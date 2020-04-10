|
Rose M. Paige
07/15/1943 - 04/08/2020
Rose M. Paige age 76 of Jackson Twp., Stroudsburg formerly of Irvington, NJ passed away April 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg.
Rose was born in Newark, NJ on July 15, 1943 daughter of the late John Henry Paige and Josephine (DeHart) Paige.
After earning an Associates Degree in Social Sciences, she received her certification in Operating Room Technician and began working as a Surgical Technician in labor and delivery at the United Presbyterian Hospital in Newark, NJ for 20 years until retiring.
She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Assembly of God Church in Brodheadsville where she served on the Prison Ministry Outreach Program.
She was also a former member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in East Orange, NJ where she was a Missionary Member and Youth Leader. She was a member of the White Rock Church in Newark, NJ where she was a Missionary Member, Choir Member and a Will Worker Member.
She was also a former member of Mountaintop Christian Community Church when it was in Sciota, PA where she was part of the Mother's Board, and served as Pastor Grant's adjutant for the first 2 years.
She was a member of the King Solomon Grand Lodge and Martha Grand Chapter for 4 years in Newark, NJ.
We have been blessed with the presence of Rose in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children: John Henry Paige and his wife Becky of Lakewood, CA, Denise Wright and her husband Glenn T. of Stroudsburg and Darnell William Paige of North Charleston, SC and a daughter in law: Candace Paige of Scranton, PA.
She was the loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Rose is also survived by 3 sisters: Ollie Bright , Josephine Ragland and Diane Nixon all of East Orange, NJ and a host of nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Juanita Lynn, Joyce Sanks, Jeremiah Paige and Jerome Paige and brothers in law: William Bright, Lloyd Ragland and Norman Nixon.
A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Interment is private and at the convenience of the family.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert is in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020