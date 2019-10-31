|
Rose Marie Cappiello
10/26/2019
Rose Marie (Kelly) Cappiello, 89, of Pocono Summit, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October, 26, 2019, in St. Luke's Anderson hospital surrounded by her family. Born in Weehawken, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Pauline (Gerber) Kelly. She attended Memorial High School in West New York, NJ, before leaving to join the work force. For many years she worked in New Jersey as lace cutter on Schiffli lace machines until eventually owning two companies, J&M Lace Cutting and R&D Thread Cutting, both in New Jersey. In 1984, she purchased the Lopsided Inn in Tobyhanna, PA, and after renovations, opened the bar in May of 1985. She ran the bar and inn until selling the property in 2008. "Rosie" loved gambling and enjoyed day trips to Atlantic City. When she could no longer get away for the day, she still loved doing scratch off lotto tickets and betting on football games with her grandsons.
Rose Marie is survived by her daughter, Mary Joan (Cappiello) Fernandez, wife of Edward Fernandez Sr., of Pocono Summit, PA; sisters, Christina (Kelly) Gaige, wife of the late Melvin Gaige, of Tobyhanna, PA, Caroline (Kelly) Learn, wife of James Learn, Cliffside Park, NJ; brother, John Kelly; grandsons, Tyler Rispoli, husband of Diana (Nashi) Rispoli, of Pocono Summit, PA, Erik Rispoli, husband of Jessica (Schmoyer) Rispoli, of Washington, NC, and Kyle Rispoli, husband of Christina (Schaffer) Rispoli, Long Pond, PA; and great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Giulianna, Daniela, Gemma, Giovanni, Gigi, and Isabela. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel W. Kelly and sister-in-law, Joan (Ford) Kelly.
Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any local animal shelter or rescue in Rosie's memory, as she loved her canine companions.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019