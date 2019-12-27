|
|
RoseMarie Berardi
04/07/1958 - 12/26/2019
RoseMarie Berardi, 61, of East Stroudsburg, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Thursday afternoon, December 26, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Born on April 7, 1958 in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Musho) Kuczynski. She lived in the Poconos since 1982, and was loved by all who knew her through her social activities, volunteerism and business relationships.
Rose was a member of St. Matthew's Church in East Stroudsburg. She will best be remembered as a proud mother to her two surviving daughters, Bianca Berardi of Coral Gables, FL and Evette Berardi-Cox of Melbourne, FL. She will be eternally missed.
She also leaves behind brother, Edward "Sonny" Kuczynski of Columbus, OH; two nephews, Blake and Samuel; a niece, Brittney; and countless extended family members and friends.
The viewing will be held on Sunday, December 29, from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 10:00AM Monday, December 30, at St. Matthew's Church, 78 Ridgeway Street, East Stroudsburg with Fr. John Chmil presiding.
In true celebration of Rose's life, please feel free to wear vibrant colors to the viewing and mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made out to "LVHN - Pocono Foundation" at the Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, 206 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301, where Rose volunteered and dedicated so much of her time. Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019