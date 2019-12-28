|
|
Rosemarie Metropoulos
11/17/1931 - 12/27/2019
Rosemarie Metropoulos, 88, of Stroudsburg, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Whitestone Care Center. She was the wife of the late George Metropoulos Jr., who died November 8, 2010.
Born November 17, 1931, in Dunmore, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Margaret (Chiodo) Pace. She was a 1949 graduate of Dunmore High School.
Rose was an active member of the Church of Saint Luke, where she worked in the office starting in 1972, and working there for more than 40 years.
She was a member of Lake Manzaneda Rod and Gun Club since May of 1973.
Rose is survived by her children, David Metropoulos (Daniel) of Riverview, Fla., and Georgann Metropoulos of East Stroudsburg. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law a few hours before on December 26, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, at the Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, with Father Carmen J. Perry as celebrant. There will be no viewing. Burial will follow in the Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019