Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral and Cremation Services - Stroudsburg
401 N Fifth Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-2999

Rosemarie Metropoulos


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie Metropoulos Obituary
Rosemarie Metropoulos
11/17/1931 - 12/27/2019
Rosemarie Metropoulos, 88, of Stroudsburg, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Whitestone Care Center. She was the wife of the late George Metropoulos Jr., who died November 8, 2010.
Born November 17, 1931, in Dunmore, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Margaret (Chiodo) Pace. She was a 1949 graduate of Dunmore High School.
Rose was an active member of the Church of Saint Luke, where she worked in the office starting in 1972, and working there for more than 40 years.
She was a member of Lake Manzaneda Rod and Gun Club since May of 1973.
Rose is survived by her children, David Metropoulos (Daniel) of Riverview, Fla., and Georgann Metropoulos of East Stroudsburg. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law a few hours before on December 26, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, at the Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, with Father Carmen J. Perry as celebrant. There will be no viewing. Burial will follow in the Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -