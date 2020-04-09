|
|
Rosemary DeFebo
04/05/2020
Rosemary Elizabeth DeFebo, 57, a resident of Lackawaxen, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 5, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale.
She was born December 24, 1962 in Stroudsburg.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband William, parents Walter and Joan, father in law Edward Defebo Sr.
Survived by her sons, Nicholas and wife Chelsea, West Pittston; Joseph and wife Megan, Lackawaxen; stepson William and Sarah, Lackawaxen; her grandchildren Landon, Dylan, Madison, Angelina, and Noah; her brother, Romain Whittaker; and mother in law, Janice DeFebo, Lackawaxen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosemary's memory to the Humane Society of Pike County, 189 Lee Rd, Shohola, PA 18458.
Due to Covid-19 outbreak No services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020