Rosemary Knaub, 76, of Bushkill, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020, while under hospice care in her home. She was the widow of Louis J. Knaub with whom she shared 25 years of marriage at the time of his death on October 17, 2012.
Born on February 5, 1944 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen (McHugh) Farrell. She previously lived in Bogota, NJ and Ridgefield Park, NJ.
Rosemary was a member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Marshalls Creek and enjoyed entertaining and doing crafts.
Surviving are five children: Christopher Palagano of Hilliard, OH; Francis Palagano of Bogota, NJ; Michael Palagano of Haworth, NJ; Jennifer Bromley of Little Falls, NJ; and Kaitlin Pecha of East Stroudsburg; and eleven grandchildren: Lindsay Schneider, Jonathan Ashton, Kelsey Walter, Jessica and Kelsey Palagano, Jay Palagano, Emily and Franky Palagano, Sophia and Carter Bromley, and Brooklyn Pecha. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Patrick and Michael Farrell.
Due to current health restrictions there will be no services at this time. Cremation was private and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38150 (www.stjude.org).
