Roslyn Friedman Farrell
10/17/1927 - 10/20/2019
Roslyn Friedman Farrell, formerly of DelRay Beach, FL transitioned to her true place among the stars on October 20, 2019. She was 92 years young. She moved to Gluco Lodge, Cherry Valley, in August to be closer to her daughter, Fern Mills.
After reaching her goals, and succeeding in living her life to the fullest, Roslyn suffered a stroke, and knew it was time to peacefully rest. Her last days were filled with compassionate care from Gluco Lodge, her 3 children by her side, and her favorite music, Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon".
She was born October 17, 1927 to Harry and Edith Friedman. Immigrants from Russia, they made a home for Roslyn and her 2 brothers in the back of an upholstery store. Roslyn worked with her parents, teaching them how to read and write and then left school and her own formal education in 9th grade to go to work as a movie theater ticket collector to help support her family. She then went to secretarial school and used shorthand to work in business and Barbizon in NYC.
In spite of or maybe because of this difficult childhood, Roslyn became the person who taught her own children, by example, how to overcome any of life's obstacles with strength and dignity. Roslyn had little self esteem, thought she was an unattractive, poor girl and was picked on in school. She rose above and developed her own energetic lust for education, culture, creativity and all life had to offer. She didn't realize that the simple phrase she used as a joke, "Well, you just have to do the best you can with what you've got" enabled her to have it all! The shy introvert learned how to dance and began winning trophies for "jitterbug" dancing. In 1948 Roslyn married Art Weinberg, her dancing partner. She grew and furthered her love of dancing and music by being instrumental in bringing community theater to Wappinger Falls, NY. An important member of County Players, Roslyn performed as a "Hot Box Girl" in Guys and Dolls and many other musicals.
It was here in Wappinger Falls that she began raising her 3 children and dedicated her life with love and sacrifice making sure they had everything she didn't have. Showtunes, Big Band compositions (Glen Miller), Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and more played in the house often. Fortunately for her children, self taught exposure to music was passed on.
Moving to Poughkeepsie and continuing with a strong work ethic while raising her children, Roslyn used her secretarial skills to work for several doctors, learning, all the time she was helping her own children with homework. She was then able to acquire a position with a neurosurgeon while taking a course for a real estate license.
Roslyn, who had received very little, spent her life giving. She used her real estate license to work for Urban Renewal finding housing for those who had nothing.
By the way, without microwaves then and while working, her family was always happy to smell whatever was cooking for dinner. Her son, Brian would look to see if the "spaghetti pot" which doubled as a pressure cooker was on the stove. She was a self taught, wonderful cook, also professed by nephew Neal.
Roslyn enjoyed sewing clothes and Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren. She explored art in many medias combining it with useful applications. Oil painting, chalk drawings, 3D projects and huge puzzles to name a few, decorated her house. When it was time to redecorate, Roz stripped wallpaper and did the painting herself. Her daughter Leslie, attributes her love of crafts to her self educated mother. "Mom taught me how to sew, crochet, knit, how to wallpaper and paint. She even made the tiny, intricate clothes for my Barbie and Ken dolls. I loved her so much."
After her marriage of 35 years ended, Roslyn continued her lifestyle of always moving forward with the metamorphosis and beauty of a butterfly. The shy, seemingly unattractive girl had become a strong, independent, beautiful woman maintaining her love of life and learning which she now passed down to grandchildren. Family was of major importance. Coming from little love, Roslyn gave love generously filling the hearts of her fortunate family.
Seeing Roslyn for the beautiful, funny woman she was, James Farrell was able to enjoy becoming a part of her life in 1985 when they were married. They built a beautiful home together in Delray Beach, referred to by Roslyn's daughter as "the blue palace." With an eye for classy decor, every room painted in blue, the little girl from Brooklyn had her own art and that of renowned artists on the walls. She also loved her gold and diamond jewelry which she worked so hard to attain and beautifully adorned her tiny self. A tiny self that was huge in accomplishments and love, Roslyn's legacy truly lives on forever in the hearts, souls and daily lives of so many. These are actually her final resting places.
Her daughter, Fern will forever carry her heart as part of her own with a remembering smile each night at her 10:15 phone call. The phone call that shared laughs of the day always keeping the two close in heart and mind. "She is an exemplary model of how to live life and I hope I can make her proud. She was the greatest educator of life one could have. As a teacher, Mom would visit my classroom and third graders' eyes would show amazement when I let them know that this lady is a teacher's most important teacher."
Although her son, Brian did not truly enjoy her insistence on taking the necessary classes for a Jewish Bar Mitzvah, he says it truly shaped his standards in striving to do his best no matter what the obstacles. It was not his favorite pastime but he says it was a lifetime lesson in building self confidence.
Living close by in Florida, "Nana" spent many weekends and much time with her grandson, Eric who loved cooking for her. Her sometimes blunt commenting on the meal would make Eric hysterical although he would kindly say - I'll fix that next time. His favorite times spent with her were Sunday night rides home after she spent the weekend. On those rides, she shared her childhood secrets and knowledge that Eric will carry forever, especially when he needs a smile.
While living in Florida, her granddaughter, Sara shared food, movies and sleepovers with Nana instead of a "different" friend. They shared just about everything in life and Sara valued her Nana's opinion. She often said she was the wisest and most amazing woman she has ever known and will mostly miss her "delicious hugs and kisses". Sara was thrilled to share her daughters, Nora & Lilly with her Nana.
She will also live on in the heart of her nephew, Neal Edman who reminded us of her attribute of caring for others. "Her warmth, generosity and kindness helped shape who I am today. Her personal focus and interest in my life was unwaveringly genuine."
There truly is not enough room to capture 92 years of a giving life lived to the fullest so this will have to suffice.
Roslyn was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Friedman and Peter Edman; niece, Judy; nephew, Randy; grandson, Jeremy and her son-in-law Robert Mills with whom she shared a very close relationship.
Surviving, and better people for the life she shared with us are: daughter Fern Mills of Stroudsburg, daughter Leslie Fitzgibbons and husband Steve of Massachusetts, son Brian Weinberg and wife Mary of Texas. Grandchildren who carry her love: Eric Mills and fiancee Brittany, Sara Justine, Ryan Weinberg, Mark Weinberg and wife Krista and Heather Fitzgibbons. Great grandchildren: Talia, Tara (who will miss Nana's made up stories that went on and on), Teagie, Nora, Lilly, Heidi, Kaylee, Ashley and Landon.
I'm certain she will be missed by a special sister-in law Bernice Edman and long time friend, Sylvia Wildman.
Thanks and love to her compassionate caretakers Autrene Reid and Dieumene Similus.
Thank you to many others, friends and relatives whose lives she touched and always let her know.
Graveside services were held in N. Lauderdale, FL on Oct. 27 beautifully orated by Rabbi Goldenholz who, after hearing about her life read the passage Eshet Chayil from the book of proverbs/A woman of valor.
Those interested in donating to Roslyn's memory, please send to the family c/o Fern Mills, 799 Lindbergh Ave, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 so that Roslyn's memory will be etched in stone with these words: She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future - Proverbs 31:25
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019