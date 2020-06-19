Roy J. Bishop06/17/2020Roy J. Bishop, 81 of Long Pond, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Carole (Hunt) Bishop, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.Born in Queens, New York, he was the son of the late Homer and Eleanor (Wiederman) Bishop.Roy had a charmed 20-year career with the NYC mounted police department, within which he was an excellent horseman and upstanding officer during a difficult time in history. After retirement, Roy had a second career as an executive salesman. He enjoyed being part of the fabric of Manhattan.Roy loved sports and was a great athlete. His family enjoyed being spectators when he performed in the National Horse Shows in Madison Square Garden and played softball on the Broadway Show League. Roy especially loved playing basketball with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons. In his later years, he enjoyed golf and claimed to have hit a hole in one, unfortunately there were no witnesses! He was a notorious "putterer" and liked to create order and beauty in his environment. He was very social and a great story teller. Roy made friends wherever he was planted. He had the best sense of humor and great love for his family. He will be missed by many.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Roy Bishop of Fishkill, New York; Ryan Bishop and his wife, Buffy of Pine Bush, New York; daughters: Sherrie Schouten and her husband, James of Port Angeles, Washington; and Diane Bishop of Las Vegas, Nevada; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 20th for immediate family.Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory, Cresco.Bolock Funeral Home Crematory6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco