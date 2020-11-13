Roy L. Tangolics11/02/2020Roy L. Tangolics, 74, of Saylorsburg, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at home. He was the husband of Ann C. "Nancy" (Redington) Tangolics with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.Born on August 29, 1946 in New Brunswick, NJ, he was a son of the late Louis and Margaret (Juronics) Tangolics. He previously lived in Dunellen and Somerset, NJ before moving to Pennsylvania.In earlier years he worked for Servomation Vending Co. as a supervisor and Sears as a mechanic; and then was a service writer and advisor for Kemper-Pontiac Cadillac in Bridgewater, NJ from where he retired in 2006.He was a sports fan and car enthusiast.In addition to his wife, surviving are two sisters in law, Audrey (Press) Tangolics of Florida and Nancy Redington of Chambersburg; four nephews, Michael R. Tangolics of California, Michael Redington of Chambersburg, Joseph P. Redington of Kingston and James R. Redington and wife Kelly (Fisher) of Culpepper, VA; two brothers in law, Rev. James D. Redington, SJ of Scranton and John Michael Redington; and two great-nephews, Patrick Redington and John Edward Redington both of Dallas. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis J. Tangolics; two brothers in law, Patrick B. Redington and Joseph G. Redington.A private service will be held for the family.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360